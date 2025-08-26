Head-To-Head Contrast: Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oncology Institute and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 2 1 3.33 InnovAge 1 1 0 0 1.50

Oncology Institute currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.73%. InnovAge has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.24%. Given Oncology Institute’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than InnovAge.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of InnovAge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oncology Institute and InnovAge”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $393.41 million 0.82 -$64.66 million ($0.68) -5.10 InnovAge $831.68 million 0.60 -$21.34 million ($0.23) -15.96

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Institute. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncology Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute -14.26% -1,527.21% -34.25% InnovAge -3.75% -11.91% -5.85%

Risk and Volatility

Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats InnovAge on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

