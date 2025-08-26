Head to Head Contrast: Spruce Biosciences (SPRBD) vs. Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Spruce Biosciences Competitors -15,247.28% 32.46% -33.43%

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -0.09 Spruce Biosciences Competitors $155.98 million -$11.44 million -59.50

Spruce Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

