Head to Head Contrast: Spruce Biosciences (SPRBD) vs. Its Peers

Profitability
This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spruce Biosciences
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Spruce Biosciences Competitors
|-15,247.28%
|32.46%
|-33.43%
Volatility and Risk
Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spruce Biosciences
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.09
|Spruce Biosciences Competitors
|$155.98 million
|-$11.44 million
|-59.50
Spruce Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Spruce Biosciences beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
