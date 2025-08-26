Head to Head Review: ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) versus SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ONEX and SEI Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEX 0 0 2 0 3.00 SEI Investments 0 3 3 0 2.50

SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $102.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Given SEI Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than ONEX.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

ONEX pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ONEX pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SEI Investments has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years. SEI Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares ONEX and SEI Investments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEX $649.00 million 9.03 $303.00 million $7.32 11.37 SEI Investments $2.13 billion 5.21 $581.19 million $5.33 16.82

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than ONEX. ONEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ONEX has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ONEX and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEX 61.92% 6.14% 3.86% SEI Investments 31.25% 29.96% 26.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of ONEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEI Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEI Investments beats ONEX on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

