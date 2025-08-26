Head to Head Survey: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) & Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) and Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and Wilmar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal-Maine Foods 28.63% 54.81% 44.18% Wilmar International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and Wilmar International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal-Maine Foods $4.26 billion 1.33 $1.22 billion $24.95 4.63 Wilmar International $67.38 billion N/A $1.17 billion N/A N/A

Cal-Maine Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wilmar International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilmar International has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cal-Maine Foods and Wilmar International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal-Maine Foods 0 3 0 0 2.00 Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.70%. Given Cal-Maine Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cal-Maine Foods is more favorable than Wilmar International.

Dividends

Cal-Maine Foods pays an annual dividend of $9.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Wilmar International pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cal-Maine Foods pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cal-Maine Foods has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cal-Maine Foods is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods beats Wilmar International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

About Wilmar International

(Get Free Report)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in the processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, including vegetable oils, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products, as well as ready-to-eat meals and central kitchen products. The Feed and Industrial Products segment is involved in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of products, such as animal feeds, non-edible palm and lauric products, agricultural commodities, oleochemicals, gas oil, and biodiesel. The Plantation and Sugar Milling segment engages in the cultivation and milling of palm oil and sugarcane. The Others segment provides logistics and jetty port services, as well as engages in investment activities. The company was formerly known as Ezyhealth Asia Pacific Ltd and changed its name to Wilmar International Limited in July 2006. Wilmar International Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.