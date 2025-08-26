Head-To-Head Survey: OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) vs. ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) and ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and ZIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -9.42% 4.50% 3.12% ZIM N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of OptimizeRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of ZIM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 3 8 0 2.73 ZIM 0 0 0 0 0.00

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus target price of $11.8125, indicating a potential downside of 30.51%. Given ZIM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIM is more favorable than OptimizeRx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimizeRx and ZIM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $92.13 million 3.43 -$18.66 million ($0.54) -31.48 ZIM N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

ZIM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptimizeRx.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats ZIM on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About ZIM

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications. The company’s ZIM IDE software provides an IDE for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux computer operating systems. Its products are used to develop database applications in various industries, including finance, insurance, marketing, human resource, information, and records management. The company also provides migration services and management products; and short message services. ZIM Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

