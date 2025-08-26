Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $137.68 and traded as low as $136.10. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $136.20, with a volume of 10,679,651 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,897,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

