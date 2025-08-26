Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.77 and traded as low as $40.77. Heineken shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 128,193 shares.

HEINY has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.3258 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 207.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

