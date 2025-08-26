HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 17,424 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 59.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 21.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen upgraded CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $31.77.

NYSE CNX opened at $28.8850 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

