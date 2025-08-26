HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 604.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,635 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 29,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 13,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,410.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 25,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,566.20. This represents a 115.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 106,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,725.21. This represents a 10.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $818.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNDM

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.