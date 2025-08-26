Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) versus Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Financial Comparison

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) and Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Hillman Solutions has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanex Building Products has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hillman Solutions and Quanex Building Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Quanex Building Products 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $11.4167, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Quanex Building Products has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.59%. Given Quanex Building Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quanex Building Products is more favorable than Hillman Solutions.

98.1% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Quanex Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Quanex Building Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Quanex Building Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions $1.47 billion 1.34 $17.25 million $0.11 91.00 Quanex Building Products $1.63 billion 0.62 $33.06 million $0.59 37.32

Quanex Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions. Quanex Building Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hillman Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Quanex Building Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions 1.44% 8.86% 4.47% Quanex Building Products 1.05% 10.02% 4.64%

Summary

Hillman Solutions beats Quanex Building Products on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.

