Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.02 and traded as high as $131.28. Hoya shares last traded at $129.77, with a volume of 8,581 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOCPY shares. Nomura Securities upgraded Hoya to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Hoya Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hoya had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 23.57%. Equities analysts expect that Hoya Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

