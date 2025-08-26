Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 131.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT stock opened at $17.4950 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

