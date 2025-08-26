Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $ILPT Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 976,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7,332.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 841,750 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 343,749 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,818,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 338,435 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 2.9%

ILPT opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.33.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

In related news, Director Joseph Morea bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,352.21. This trade represents a 21.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Phelan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165. This represents a 47.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

