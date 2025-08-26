Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $7.74. Inogen shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 154,207 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inogen in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Inogen Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 7.58%.The firm had revenue of $92.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Inogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,668,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Inogen by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 455,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 270,453 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 458,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 249,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,097,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

