Insider Selling: Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $484,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 318,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,855.20. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Gerald Hutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 470 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $5,762.20.

On Friday, August 15th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 169 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $2,120.95.

On Thursday, August 14th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 20,000 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $250,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 8,300 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $111,635.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 4,740 shares of Ascent Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $64,369.20.

Ascent Industries Price Performance

Ascent Industries stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 million, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 0.63. Ascent Industries Co. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $13.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries ( NASDAQ:ACNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ascent Industries by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascent Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ascent Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

Featured Articles

