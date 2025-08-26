Insider Selling: CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) President Sells 16,050 Shares of Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) President Michael Barkin sold 16,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $565,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $448,174.50. This trade represents a 55.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE YOU opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

