Insider Selling: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) Director William Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,075.45. This trade represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

