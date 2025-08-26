Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.70, for a total transaction of $300,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 224,668 shares in the company, valued at $48,236,219.60. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total transaction of $296,254.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $297,416.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total transaction of $315,056.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $313,250.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.31, for a total value of $311,234.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $308,910.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.70, for a total transaction of $322,980.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total transaction of $331,646.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $333,368.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock opened at $211.3790 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 528.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.94 and a 12 month high of $263.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.92.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

