Insider Selling: Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells 6,703 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John Hall sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $280,185.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,618,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,844,522. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -181.67, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

INTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 218.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 356.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

