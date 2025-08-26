Insider Selling: Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 1,345 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $337,299.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,958,001.74. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 18th, Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $313,633.18.
- On Friday, June 20th, Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $329,901.46.
Shares of PGR opened at $244.2610 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $228.54 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.18.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
