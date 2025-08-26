Insider Selling: Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 2,218 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,466,664.72. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Jo Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $552,814.32.

On Friday, June 20th, John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00.

PGR opened at $244.2610 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.95 and its 200 day moving average is $266.49. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.18.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

