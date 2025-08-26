Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells 1,975 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $365,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,765. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Plewman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Patrick Plewman sold 4,532 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $829,356.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $355,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $178.7350 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $185.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.67. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

