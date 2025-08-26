Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $1,161,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,895.44. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brandon Tolany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Brandon Tolany sold 2,270 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $301,206.30.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.08 and a 200-day moving average of $127.65. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

