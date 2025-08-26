Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,421 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $18,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,014,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 136,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Danske cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total value of $128,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,727,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,714.29. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $273.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.73. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $278.74.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

