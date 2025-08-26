Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John Hall Sells 19,515 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John Hall sold 19,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $837,974.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,598,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,411,398.50. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 128.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intapp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 283,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intapp by 61.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 101,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

