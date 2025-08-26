Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO David Morton, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CFO David Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,922.25. The trade was a 21.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intapp stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.67, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Intapp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

