Interface, Inc. $TILE Holdings Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 201,836 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.74% of Interface worth $20,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,214,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 222,029 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Interface by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 184,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,595 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at about $15,505,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at about $2,719,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TILE opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $375.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%.Interface’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

In related news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 79,497 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,035,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 65,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,200. This represents a 54.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,497 shares of company stock worth $2,568,613 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Interface from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Interface has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

