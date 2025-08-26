Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2025

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMPGet Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.75 and traded as high as C$3.13. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 27,834 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Intermap Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Intermap Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.00, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.45 million, a PE ratio of -695.86 and a beta of 1.22.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies Corp is a global location-based geospatial intelligence company. It offers end-to-end geospatial services to government and commercial markets with patented sensors and processing technology. Its solutions are used for a range of applications, including flood and wildfire insurance, aviation, telecom, renewables, and railway.

