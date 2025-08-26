Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.75 and traded as high as C$3.13. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 27,834 shares.
Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Intermap Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Intermap Technologies Corp is a global location-based geospatial intelligence company. It offers end-to-end geospatial services to government and commercial markets with patented sensors and processing technology. Its solutions are used for a range of applications, including flood and wildfire insurance, aviation, telecom, renewables, and railway.
