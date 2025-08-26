International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.3571.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.23%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 2,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,084,000 after buying an additional 565,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

