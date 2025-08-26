Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $23,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Interparfums in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Interparfums by 29.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 52.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $53,584.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,638. The trade was a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPAR opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. Interparfums, Inc. has a one year low of $97.65 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.58.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $333.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.58 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Interparfums’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

