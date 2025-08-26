Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as low as $10.14. Inv Vk Invt Ny shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 39,361 shares.
Inv Vk Invt Ny Trading Up 0.2%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.
Inv Vk Invt Ny Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th.
Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Invt Ny
About Inv Vk Invt Ny
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
