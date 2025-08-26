Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,755,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $23,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.