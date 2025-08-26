Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 30,082 put options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof1,317% compared to the typical volume of 2,123 put options.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $9,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,430,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,339,345.53. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,389,344 shares of company stock valued at $44,228,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 2,716.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $1,688,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 144.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 50,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 1.75. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Appian to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

