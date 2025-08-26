Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 25,829 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately108% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,446 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.26.

Get Transocean alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the second quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 125.9% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.52.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.