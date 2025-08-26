IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.84 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 8.88 ($0.12). IQE shares last traded at GBX 9.31 ($0.13), with a volume of 5,718,374 shares trading hands.
IQE Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of £92.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.
IQE Company Profile
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
