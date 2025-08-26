iShares Europe ETF $IEV Holdings Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

