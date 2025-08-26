iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and traded as high as $58.58. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $58.35, with a volume of 138,746 shares.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $449.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

