Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd Sells 134,059 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd sold 134,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $1,195,806.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 194,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,495.92. This trade represents a 40.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 43.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IE. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

