J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 58,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 24,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,738,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 768.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.70. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.79 and a 1-year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

