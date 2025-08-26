J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.9048.

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 795,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.70. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

