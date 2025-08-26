Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases 11,055 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

