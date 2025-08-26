Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.43. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 4,270 shares traded.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. TI Trust Inc. owned about 1.19% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

