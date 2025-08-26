Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.72. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 1,622 shares traded.
Koil Energy Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $22.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.
Koil Energy Solutions Company Profile
Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.
