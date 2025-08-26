Las Vegas Sands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 24,920 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof57% compared to the typical volume of 15,834 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 99.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 100,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 86,448 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 73,331 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

