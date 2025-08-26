Lennox International, Inc. $LII Holdings Cut by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $570.8520 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International, Inc. has a one year low of $500.10 and a one year high of $689.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $597.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.27.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $7.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.83 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $696.00 to $753.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $455.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $676.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $635.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lennox International

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.04, for a total value of $1,864,051.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,574 shares in the company, valued at $21,155,842.96. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total transaction of $177,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $758,764.52. This represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.