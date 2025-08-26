Li Auto (LI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Li Auto to post earnings of $0.2401 per share and revenue of $4.4757 billion for the quarter. Li Auto has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $33.12.

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Macquarie lowered Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price target on Li Auto and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “strong sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 497.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

