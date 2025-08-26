Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) CEO Benjamin Bressler Sells 200,700 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 200,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,847,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,982.54. The trade was a 89.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Bressler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Benjamin Bressler sold 809 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,326.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Bressler sold 20,877 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $292,904.31.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Benjamin Bressler sold 167,494 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,185,796.70.

On Monday, August 4th, Benjamin Bressler sold 7,567 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $98,749.35.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Bressler sold 47,325 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $616,171.50.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.56 million, a PE ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 2.71.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIND. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

