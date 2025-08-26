LivaNova PLC $LIVN Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 146.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $18,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 340.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $57.35.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $352.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova



LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

