Loren Unterseher Sells 37,979 Shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren Unterseher sold 37,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $423,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,453,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,502,622.40. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $560.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.