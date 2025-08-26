MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.64. MacroGenics shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 911,663 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $103.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.65.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William K. Heiden bought 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,390. This represents a 80.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

